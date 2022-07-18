Laois Gardai seize two cars

Pic Credit Laois Offaly Gardai
Laois Gardai seized two cars for not having insurance in recent days.
Gardai took to social media to state that: “Portlaoise Gardaí carried out a number of Proactive checkpoints and patrols.”
They seized the two vehicles on discovering they were uninsured. Another driver was caught speeding.
Gardai said legal proceedings have commenced against the drivers.
