Laois community is on the Irish Water at risk list

Since the middle of last week Irish Water says it has seen a noticeable increase particularly in seaside resorts and agricultural areas with demand likely to remain high through July and August.
It said there are 12 areas currently most at risk of drought, mainly in the Midlands and South East of the country including The Swan.
In areas affected Irish Water have implemented a range of measures such as tankering and / or night time restrictions to protect supplies and ensure water keeps flowing to homes and businesses.
The utility says the vast majority of its 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply as hot weather sees an increase in water usage across the country. Irish Water thanked the public for their responsible use of water and is asking everybody to continue to take some simple steps to conserve water and to avoid the need for restrictions later in the summer.
“By reducing the water used for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water to for everyone as we go through the summer,” Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s Head of Asset Operations.
“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise,” he said.
To help people learn more about saving water Irish water says it has developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.
The free calculator is available on the Irish Water www.water.ie/calculator where you can also fine lots of useful water saving tips.
Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on www.water.ie
WATER SAVING TIPS
At Home:
In the garden:
On the Farm
More information on water conservation can be found at https://www.water.ie/ conservation/
Referee Maurice Deegan with Tyrone captain Brian Dooher, left, and Kerry captain Tomas O Se before the game. GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, Dublin. Pi
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.