HEATWAVE LIGHTEINING: Met Éireann has the latest weather forecast

Lightning strikes are being reported by Met Éireann across Ireland as the short heatwave that has brought 100 year high temperatures is beginning to ease.

The forecaster has issued two contrasting weather warnings - one for heat and a second for thunderstorms which is bringing lightning and has the potential for flooding in parts.

Status Yellow high temperature warning for Leinster warns of daytime temperatures of 25 to 28 degrees. It expires at 7pm on Tuesday, July 19

A Status Yellow warning for thunderstorms for southern and eastern areas warns of localised heavy rainfall which may cause some localised flooding. It covers Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford. It expires at 9pm on Tuesday, July 19.

The outlook for the rest of the week is for temperatures to return to normal with a fair amount of dry weather apart from a few showers or patchy light rain. However, it will turn wetter this weekend as Atlantic weather systems take hold. MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

Outbreaks of rain pushing into some southern counties ️



Lightning strikes (red & yellow crosses) also being observed ⚡️



Lightning strikes (red & yellow crosses) also being observed ⚡️

National Forecast ssued at 10.58 am on Tuesday, July 19.

Tuesday: Warm over the eastern half of the country with highest temperatures of 22 to 27 or 28 degrees. Cooler and fresher elsewhere with highs of 16 to 21 degrees. Some hazy sunshine but overall a good deal of cloud today and while many areas will be dry, there will be some thundery downpours also. Light winds will increase moderate to fresh northwesterly with the rain.

Showery rain will continue in the east and south for a time at night. However, it will be drier elsewhere with clear spells and just isolated light showers. Cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Wednesday: A good deal of dry weather with scattered light showers in the morning becoming mostly confined to west and northwest coasts through the afternoon. A generally cloudy start to the day but sunny spells will break through as the day goes on. Temperatures will be around normal with highs of 15 degrees in the northwest to 21 degrees in the southeast in moderate northwest winds.

Generally dry with clear spells, though isolated light showers will occur near northern and northwestern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with a few mist patches developing in a light breeze.

Thursday: A bright start to the day with sunny spells and just a few light showers. However, it will become cloudier by afternoon with patchy light rain and drizzle developing along western and southwestern coasts. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a light variable breeze.

A generally cloudy night with patchy light rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with some mist and fog forming in a light variable breeze.

Friday: Cloudy to start the day with some lingering rain and drizzle in the east and north. Brightening up for a time in the morning and early afternoon with just a few light showers but it will turn cloudier again later with outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing into western areas towards evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Rain and drizzle will spread northeastwards across the country overnight, with the chance of an occasional heavy burst. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds.

Saturday: A dull and wet day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle feeding in from the Atlantic. The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the west and north, with some dry spells further east and south. A warm and humid day with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the east. Winds will increase moderate to fresh southerly.

Further outlook: Remaining largely unsettled on Sunday with outbreaks of rain. However, current indications suggest it will turn a little more settled early next week with just scattered showers. Temperatures around normal with highs in the high teens or low twenties.