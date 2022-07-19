AIB Bank in Laois town to go cashless

The AIB Bank in Rathdowney has been named as one of the 70 branches which will go cashless from this autumn.
AIB announced the move this Tuesday claiming that demand for cash services has dropped and the cost of security has risen.
Rathdowney is the only branch earmarked for cashless in Laois. The move will see ATMs removed from these branches.
AIB said the move would allow it to focus on other priorities, including mortgages, loans and investments. It said it was expanding its services with An Post, so that AIB customers can lodge up to €5,000 a week and withdraw €1,500 in cash a day from their bank account at any post office.
The transitions to cashless in Rathdowney will mean that the nearest AIB bank with full cash services will be Portlaoise, while the nearest Post Office is Breslin's SuperValu in the town.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.