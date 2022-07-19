Search

19 Jul 2022

Funeral of Portlaoise man who died swimming at the weekend announced

Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, July 19

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

19 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Funeral details have been announced for the Portlaoise man who tragically died while swimming at the weekend. 

Michael Timmons of Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Derryounce lake in Portarlington on Saturday.  An image of Mr Timmons below, credit RIP.ie

  

Mr Timmons is reposing at Keegans Funeral Home in Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. His removal will take place on Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon requiem mass, available on Portlaoise Parish webcam.  Mr Timmons will be laid to rest in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise following requiem mass.  Mourners are asked to observe Covid precautions. 

Mr Timmons is survived by his loving mother Frances, adoring sisters Anna, and Joan, Marian, Linda and Fionnuala, brothers Liam, Noel and Declan, daughters Cori and Ann, grandchildren, Zach, Haley and Lily, great-grandchildren, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his father Joseph, brothers Jo-Jo, Patrick and Jackie and sister Frances. May he rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media