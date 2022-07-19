Funeral of Portlaoise man who died swimming at the weekend announced

Funeral details have been announced for the Portlaoise man who tragically died while swimming at the weekend.
Michael Timmons of Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Derryounce lake in Portarlington on Saturday. An image of Mr Timmons below, credit RIP.ie
Mr Timmons is reposing at Keegans Funeral Home in Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. His removal will take place on Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon requiem mass, available on Portlaoise Parish webcam. Mr Timmons will be laid to rest in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise following requiem mass. Mourners are asked to observe Covid precautions.
Mr Timmons is survived by his loving mother Frances, adoring sisters Anna, and Joan, Marian, Linda and Fionnuala, brothers Liam, Noel and Declan, daughters Cori and Ann, grandchildren, Zach, Haley and Lily, great-grandchildren, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his father Joseph, brothers Jo-Jo, Patrick and Jackie and sister Frances. May he rest in peace.
