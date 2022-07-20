Search

20 Jul 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Michael Cummins - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, July 19 of Michael Cummins of Copperbeech View, Roscrea and Lakeglen, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at St James Hospital Dublin. Dearly loved father to Martha and Michael and adoring grandfather to Abbie, Grace, Ruby and Robbie. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, brothers Tom, Noel, John-Joe, sisters Maura and Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, son in law, daughter in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Webcam - Portlaoise Parish. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions.

Teresa Breen - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, July 18 of Teresa Breen (née Holohan) of Thornberry, Abbeyleix. 

Peacefully in the presence of her family at St. James's Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, children Sharon, Joseph, Jenny and Tracy, grandchildren Lauren, Thomas, Evan, Ryan, Haleigh, Jake, Noah,Sam and Kate, sons-in-law Joe, Alan and Anthony, daughter-in-law Amanda, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Michael Timmons - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of Michael Timmons of Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise. 

Predeceased by his father Joseph, brothers Jo-Jo, Patrick and Jackie and sister Frances. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Frances, adoring sisters Anna, and Joan, Marian, Linda and Fionnuala, brothers Liam, Noel and Declan, daughters Cori and Ann, grandchildren, Zach, Haley and Lily, great-grandchildren, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Webcam - Portlaoise Parish. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions.

Caroline Tobin - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of Caroline Tobin (née Tynan) of Rushin Road, Mountrath. 

At Tallaght University Hospital. Unexpectedly, but peacefully, after an illness borne with great determination, courage and dignity. Daughter of the late James and Kathleen and sister of the late Jim. Cherished wife of Seamus and devoted mother to James, Glen and Dáire. Caroline was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and sister in law. She will be forever remembered and greatly missed by the Tynan and Tobin families and by her many good friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode R32 Y0X4) from 2.30pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at St Edmund’s Church Castletown for Requiem Mass at 12pm, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetary Mountrath. House private on Wednesday morning.

Caroline’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on St Edmund’s Church Facebook page using the following link: https://m.facebook.com/stedmundschurchcastletown/

James O'Leary - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of James (Jimmy) O'Leary of Ballintogher, Ballybrittas.

Suddenly at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving family Hubert, Annette, John and Caroline, brother Hugh, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Wednesday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.15am (travelling via Station Road) arriving St John's Church Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jimmy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Patricia Finnegan - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, July 12 of Patricia (Trish) Finnegan (née Conroy) of Crumlin and formerly of Rosenallis.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved mother of Damien, Seamus, Thomas and Anne. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Vin, sisters Francie, Phil, Bernie and Anna-May, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 177 Crumlin Road, Dublin 12 on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St Agnes Church,Crumlin, followed by burial to Newland's Cross Cemetery.

 

