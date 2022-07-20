Nua Healthcare announces creation of 16 new jobs in Laois

Nua Healthcare Services, the largest private sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in Ireland, is announcing the creation of 470 new jobs to be filled this year, with 16 of these in Laois, and further to already taking on 300 since the start of March this year.

The organisation already employs more than 2,000 people across its operations nationally and because of ongoing growth and the need of its services nationally it is creating the new roles for general nursing, psychiatric nursing, psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioural and occupational therapists, assistant support workers and social care workers.

The company also announced that it has already filled 300 new positions across a range of skillsets and healthcare professions since the start of March with some new assistant support workers coming to them from a range of different sectors that were interested in a new career as well as the opportunity to retrain for a healthcare role in Nua’s innovative ‘Educate to Employ’ training programme.

The novel inhouse initiative by Nua provides additional training and education for new employees especially to those who have never worked in the healthcare sector before.

Chief Operating Officer for Nua Shane Kenny said, “The range of new healthcare jobs will be spread across operations and services nationally and the care support roles in particular open to everyone, including those who have not worked in the healthcare industry before and it is hoped that these jobs in particular will be attractive to people with a keen interest in making a positive contribution to their communities and those who enjoy helping others.

“The healthcare industry is incredibly rewarding and we take great pride in making a positive difference to the lives of the people we support.

“We also believe a core reason for success stems from the approach of continually training and developing staff teams and we are especially looking for people who may want to change their current career path and who believe they have compatible skills born out of relevant life experience which will ultimately enable them to be successful in healthcare services.

“We provide Residential, Supported Living, Day and Community Outreach Services to both Children and Adults with a range of complex support requirements which requires great patience and empathy and is very rewarding work.

“We are proud to offer high standards of service and care and are renowned for offering some of the best facilities in the country.

“Our residential accommodation combines modern facilities with beautiful outdoor environments and our tailored day care programmes encompass a wide variety of stimulating and enjoyable activities.”