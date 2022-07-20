In Pictures: French connection to Laois Offaly town celebrated

Solas Portarlington was the venue to celebrate the Laois Offaly town's French connection in blazing sunshine just days after Bastille Day.
Portarlington BA Sustainability Group also teamed up with Solas Eco Garden Centre to host a ‘Tour De Port’ cycle on 16 th July at 1:45pm as part of a schedule of events planned for the French Festival on weekend of 16 th /17 th July. TAP Next or the ARROW to see more pictures taken by Michael Scully for the Leinster Express.
