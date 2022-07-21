Laois and Offaly people unit for vital Midlands hospital dialysis unit

Laois and Offaly people have united in a fundraising for a vital service provided at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

A group of 20 local people from both Laois and Offaly took on the challenge of climbing Croagh Patrick in aid of the renal dialysis unit in Tullamore on Saturday last, July 16. Another walk is planned for Clonaslee in August.

The climb of the Mayo reek was initiated by Patrick Brickley and Louise (Makim), son and daughter of David Brickley, a past patient of the dialysis unit (who died on the 5th November 2021).

Patrick and Louise really wanted to do something to acknowledge the dialysis unit and Croagh Patrick was the perfect challenge, one which David himself took on at the outset of his Renal failure diagnosis.

David spent almost six years attending the dialysis unit three days a week in the hope of a kidney transplant.

During that time an extra blanket was always something he cherished to keep him warm while he received this life prolonging treatment. The money raised will be used to fund the purchase of a blanket warming cabinet for the dialysis unit, with any additional money raised going towards the patient benefit fund in the dialysis unit.

Patients of the renal dialysis unit are predominantly at the end stage of their kidney disease and their kidneys no longer function efficiently. During dialysis blood is drawn from your body via a tube into the dialysis machine.

This process takes around four hours every time and most people need to attend a hospital or clinic at least three times a week to receive this treatment. While the treatment is taking place a side effect of it is that the patient can become cold due to the blood being removed out of and returned into their body.

Due to infection control measures the dialysis unit is kept at a cool temperature. The blanket warming cabinet warms blankets to body temperature so that the patients can keep warm as their blood is filtered.

The family have already held a draw for a saved bank of turf (won by a young man in Clareen) and have a gofundme page https://gofund.me/e9d94723 set up which combined have raised €8,500 to date. MORE BELOW LINK.

The goal is €15,000 and the next event is a sponsored 6km fun walk taking place in Clonaslee on Saturday, August 13 at 6pm. All are welcome on the day, there will be a scavenger hunt for children and refreshments afterwards in the parish hall.

The local drama group, the Clodiagh Players have something else up their sleeves for the autumn to finish off the fundraising efforts.

Sponsorship cards and further information available from Patrick 087 2814022 or Louise 087 7647506.