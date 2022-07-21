Laois Gardai arrest 11 in major operation

As part of Operation Thor, Laois Gardai arrested and charged 11 individuals on Tuesday and Wednesday last.
Gardai said uniformed and Detective Garda in Laois carried out a number of operations as part of Operation Thor, which is a multi stranded anti burglary and anti crime operation.
As a result of the two day operations 45 charges were preferred against 11 suspects.
Gardai said the charges included robbery, burglary, theft, theft from shops, criminal damage, possession of drugs for sale or supply, money laundering and drug driving.
In the two weeks leading up to these days of action, three suspects were charged with 34 offences of burglary and theft.
All of these suspects were brought before or are due before Portlaoise District Court.
Gardai said as well as the arrest and charges, a large number of searches were also conducted along with checkpoints, patrols, community engagement and the issuing of crime prevention advice.
