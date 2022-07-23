Forest Fest gets underway in Emo

Revelers turned out in their droves to enjoy the festivities in Laois as the first day of Forest Fest got underway in Emo yesterday.
The boutique three day music festival boasts a stellar line up including acts like The Waterboys, The Stunning, Paddy Casey and Cathy Davey to name a few.
Attractions at the family friendly event include a fun fair, food court, children's arts and activities, all in the picturesque setting of Emo Court and Gardens.
Highlights of the first day were captured and posted online by festival organisers below.
