Facemask irony noted by Portlaoise judge

Judge Andrew Cody noted with irony that one of only three people in court with a facemask was there for not wearing one in a shop.

Wayne O’Donoghue, 21, of 7 Old Knockmay Road, Portlaoise admitted not wearing a mask in Mulhall’s, Lyster Square, Portlaoise and not wearing a seatbelt at Lyster Square on January 1, 2021.

Sgt Michael Tarpey said the accused entered the shop with two others and refused to wear a mask “despite being encouraged to do so.” When Gardai approached him in a vehicle being driven by a family member, they saw he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Sgt Tarpey said the man has ten previous convictions.

Judge Cody said it’s “quite ironic” that “he is one of the three people in court this day wearing a mask.”

Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said his client had a mask earlier in the day but it had broken. He was arguing that he had to go into the shop to buy one in order to be able to wear one.

Judge Andrew Cody said both matters were fixed charge notice issues and they could have been dealt with through a payment of €120 each.

“He could have paid the €120 anytime up to seven days ago,” Judge Cody pointed out.

He convicted the man and fined him €200 for not wearing the mask and €200 for not wearing a seatbelt. The defendant was given six months to pay.