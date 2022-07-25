IN PICTURES: Ossory Show bursts back into Laois life

The Ossory Agricultural Show was back with a bang in Laois on Sunday, July 26 with a big crowd turning out to defy the sometimes bad weather to enjoy the event which was halted due to the pandemic.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express / Laois Live and caught some of the fun on camera.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.