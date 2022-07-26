Laois County Council announces temporary traffic measures

Laois County Council has introduced temporary traffic lights at Cashel, Ballyroan for drainage works.
The temporary lights will remain in place every day from 8am to 6pm until and including this Friday, July 29.
Objections or observations can be emailed to potlaoismd@laoiscoco.ie or garyferry@totalhighways.com
Erone Fitzpatrick of Laois celebrates after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship Semi-Final on July 10. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.