Laois Platform 31 artist selected

Laois Artist Kate Heffernan has been announced as the 2022 Platform 31 artist development scheme recipient.

Platform 31 is designed to support 31 artists – one from each Local Authority area in Ireland – to reflect on and develop their practice or make work in a new way, while being connected with and supported by peer practitioners, advisors and mentors.

Kate Heffernan is a Laois-based writer and theatre artist. Her first play, ‘In Dog Years I’m Dead’ (directed by Maisie Lee) was a winner of the 2013 Stewart Parker Trust Emerging Playwright Award. Peat, her first play for children (directed by Tim Crouch), was commissioned and produced by The Ark in 2019. In 2014, with director Maisie Lee, she was theatre artist-in-residence at Dunamaise Arts Centre, where she wrote and produced Hometroots, a series of short radio plays with, for and about the people of Laois.

She is the recent recipient of an Abbey Theatre Commemoration Bursary, through which she is developing a play about siblings and loss, and a story of war from the perspective of children. Kate was an Arts Council Next Generation Artist for 2017, during which time she worked on a number of texts for performance, with the support of Mermaid Arts Centre. One of these, Guest Host Stranger Ghost, is currently in development (currently on pause, due to the restrictions placed on live performance during the Covid-19 pandemic). An Associate Artist and close collaborator with Theatre Lovett, she is also the writer and designer of their acclaimed show programme series for young audiences.

Developed by the Association of Local Authority Arts Offices (ALAAO) with the Arts Council, Platform 31 offers two elements of support - financial and developmental - for mid-career artists across all disciplines.

For over 35 years Local Authority Arts Offices have worked directly with artists to ensure the arts thrive in all communities. Working in a grass roots and foundational way has allowed Arts Officers to identify and to respond to the needs of artists, keeping the arts and cultural agenda focused and relevant in changing environments.

Platform 31 is managed by Wicklow County Council on behalf of The Association of Local Authority Arts Officers, in collaboration with the Arts Council. The 31 artists for 2022 are chosen from disciplines including visual arts, theatre, dance, music, circus/street art, literature and film.