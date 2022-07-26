Search

26 Jul 2022

Laois/Offaly carers launch coin collection appeal

Euro coins

Appeal to donate coins to Family Carers Ireland

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

26 Jul 2022 4:00 PM

CARERS are once again appealing to the public to donate their coins and help with the provision of massive levels of care to older people in their own homes.

Family carers also help children and adults with special needs, those with disabilities, people with mental illnesses, and friends who are terminally ill.

Family Carers Ireland said fundraising has been very difficult due to Covid-19 restrictions, and the carers very much appreciate all the contributions and help they can get.

Last year many people collected coins on the carers' behalf and this money was used to provide little treats for carers in the area.

“We are asking you if you would be kind enough to once again collect coins and bring them into our office in the Market Square, Tullamore at your convenience,” said Beth Wogan, support manager of the Laois/Offaly branch.

Beth is at the end of the phone to answer any queries you may have in respect of your entitlements or other relevant information or support you require.

Phone Beth at 086 7957086 for information and support.

Local News

