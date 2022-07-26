Irish Rail are carrying out night time works in Laois

Irish Rail is alerting Laois residents that it is carrying out night time track works in the county this week.

The work, which is being carried out to maintain and improve the track infrastructure, is expected to be noisy due to the use of heavy machinery.

The works this week are taking place in Portarlington and in Portlaoise at Straboe, Clonboyne and Portlaoise Station.

“Most of this work is safety critical maintenance work which has to take place at night when passenger trains are not running. This work can be noisy and affect people whose homes are near the operating railway as it involves the use of on-track machines and power tools,” Irish Rail stated.

“We endeavour to notify house owners adjacent to the railway of any planned night-time works near their homes. In the case of apartment blocks and multiple units, communication is primarily through the relevant management companies or multiple unit owners,” they added.

The night time track works will generally take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when work can continue until 8am.

“On some occasions, emergency works have to be carried out at short notice and it is not possible to advise home owners in advance. Also, some maintenance work is linear in nature and can be spread over approximately 2km on any one night alone, making it impractical to notify all of the homes that may be affected,” Irish Rail stated.

Details and updates in relation to the rail works can be found on Irish Rail's website.