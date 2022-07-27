Laois Offaly Minister encourages undocumented people to regularise

Minister Pippa Hackett and Green Party Local Area Rep for Portlaoise, Rosie Palmer are encouraged undocumented migrants in Laois and Offaly to apply under the Regularisation Scheme before the July 31st closing date.

People in Direct Provision have until August 7 as there is a separate Strand for those who have already applied for international protection.

Minister Hackett said “Earlier this year my Government colleague Minister McEntee opened a scheme allowing long term undocumented migrants in Ireland to regularise their situation, obtain residence permission (Stamp 4) and start the journey towards Citizenship. I fully appreciate how important this is for people who are undocumented, for the communities they reside in and for the children who know no other home.”

“With this in mind, I was delighted to hear that the first successful applications were processed within a few weeks. The closing date for application to this scheme is 31st July. I really hope that every eligible undocumented person or family will apply.”

Ms Palmer, who is also Minister Hackett’s Parliamentary Assistant and works from Bloom HQ in Mountrath said: “The Regularisation Scheme has an International Protection Strand for those who have an outstanding application for international protection and have been in the asylum process for a minimum of two years. Laois Partnership and Fáilte Isteach volunteers alerted Minister Hackett to the need to support those in Direct Provision Centres with their applications. On the Minister’s behalf, I was very happy to assist. I organised training and between Laois Partnership, myself and Fáilte Isteach more than 30 people have been supported in completing their application.”

Minister Hackett said “I wish all eligible applicants a successful outcome and full and meaningful lives in Ireland. We want you to be able to fully participate, to access services and not to be living in fear of detection.”

There is no fee for making an application under this dedicated, international protection, strand of the scheme. Applications for this strand will be accepted until August 7, 2022.

The application details can be found here: https://www.irishimmigration.ie/regularisation-of-long-term-undocumented-migrant-scheme/