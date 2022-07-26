Search

26 Jul 2022

Irish hotel 'price gouging' killing tourism claims Laois councillor

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Jul 2022 7:30 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois county councillor has accused the hospitality industry of "price gouging" and damaging Irish tourism.

"Massive hikes" in hotel room prices and car rental are "making it unviable to visit Ireland" according to Labour Cllr Noel Tuohy from the Portlaoise Municipal District.

Cllr Tuohy is set to raise his concerns to the Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin TD.

His motion tabled to the July meeting of Laois County Council gained the support of his colleagues. 

He requested that the council write to the Minister, "expressing the concerns regarding price gouging especially in the hospitality sector which is adversely affecting our tourism industry".

"We have to stop the damage being done to our reputation. That is hard to rebuild. We should voice our concerns," he said.

He gave anecdotal evidence.

"A price for a hotel in Dublin for a Tuesday night was €104, but by last April it was €384. Rooms are costing in the region of €300 a night, and there are massive hikes for concerts and events. The cost of car rentals is making it non viable to visit Ireland.

"The hotel industry received significant support in difficult times. It is vital that price gouging be stamped out. They are killing the goose that lays the golden egg," Cllr Tuohy claimed.

Cllr James Kelly seconded the motion.

"The sooner this letter goes to Minister Martin, the better," he agreed.

A letter will now be sent from Laois County Council to the Minister. 

