Search

26 Jul 2022

'Whatever about recessions, you'll always need prison officers'

New Laois recruits 'excited' for career ahead

'Whatever about recessions, you'll always need prison officers'

Some of the newly graduated Prison Officer Recruits at the Brian Stack training college in Portlaoise Prison Campus. Photo: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Jul 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A batch of brand new Recruit Prison Officers has graduated from their initial training at the Brian Stack House, the national prison training college based in Portlaoise Prison Campus.

The new recruits ranged in age from their early 20s to 47 years, with just one female graduating on Friday, July 15. 

They celebrated with their families after the formal Passing Out ceremony, with refreshments served in the spacious training centre.

The Leinster Express went along to meet both new and longstanding Laois officers, to find out what the inside job is really like these days. For security reasons, the officers give only their first names.

Two lads from Laois have taken a very different new career path, leaving the construction industry.
Tadhg is a dad of one, supported by his partner Danielle, baby Tiegan and proud dad Harry.

“I was always told growing up I was a great build for a prison officer, but it’s not about height. Everyone shone through during our training, there is a different role for everyone. They all brought a diversity of age, background and life experience.

“There were gym instructors, social care workers, people from the army and from construction like me. Whatever about recessions, you’ll always need prison officers.

“Today is a proud day. I’m more excited than nervous. I’m looking forward to the job now, we had a few days in our assigned prisons so that we are not being thrown in at the deep end,” Tadhg said.

“I’m delighted that he’s got a good pensionable job. It’s a job that will suit him, he’s friendly and gets on with people,” his father said.

Recruit Prison Officer James had family members in the service so he had an idea of what it entails.

“The construction sector is very fast paced from Monday to Friday so this is a big change. It is just great job security, with great benefits down the line,” he said.

Woman abusive to gardai in Portlaoise

The recruits had an initial 12 weeks of training, and for the next two years will work towards achieving a Level 6 Higher Certificate in Custodial Care. After that they are fully trained and qualified.

“It wasn’t too intense but we were well informed leaving it. We had to learn about control and restraint, computer classes for the operational stuff and psychology to understand why people commit crime,” Tadhg explained.

More prison officer jobs are on offer for Portlaoise and all other Irish prisons, with the Irish Prison Service intending to recruit up to 144 officers this year and 200 staff including prison officers, medical professionals and teachers in 2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media