A batch of brand new Recruit Prison Officers has graduated from their initial training at the Brian Stack House, the national prison training college based in Portlaoise Prison Campus.

The new recruits ranged in age from their early 20s to 47 years, with just one female graduating on Friday, July 15.

They celebrated with their families after the formal Passing Out ceremony, with refreshments served in the spacious training centre.

The Leinster Express went along to meet both new and longstanding Laois officers, to find out what the inside job is really like these days. For security reasons, the officers give only their first names.

Two lads from Laois have taken a very different new career path, leaving the construction industry.

Tadhg is a dad of one, supported by his partner Danielle, baby Tiegan and proud dad Harry.

“I was always told growing up I was a great build for a prison officer, but it’s not about height. Everyone shone through during our training, there is a different role for everyone. They all brought a diversity of age, background and life experience.

“There were gym instructors, social care workers, people from the army and from construction like me. Whatever about recessions, you’ll always need prison officers.

“Today is a proud day. I’m more excited than nervous. I’m looking forward to the job now, we had a few days in our assigned prisons so that we are not being thrown in at the deep end,” Tadhg said.

“I’m delighted that he’s got a good pensionable job. It’s a job that will suit him, he’s friendly and gets on with people,” his father said.

Recruit Prison Officer James had family members in the service so he had an idea of what it entails.

“The construction sector is very fast paced from Monday to Friday so this is a big change. It is just great job security, with great benefits down the line,” he said.

The recruits had an initial 12 weeks of training, and for the next two years will work towards achieving a Level 6 Higher Certificate in Custodial Care. After that they are fully trained and qualified.

“It wasn’t too intense but we were well informed leaving it. We had to learn about control and restraint, computer classes for the operational stuff and psychology to understand why people commit crime,” Tadhg explained.

More prison officer jobs are on offer for Portlaoise and all other Irish prisons, with the Irish Prison Service intending to recruit up to 144 officers this year and 200 staff including prison officers, medical professionals and teachers in 2023.