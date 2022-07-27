Search

27 Jul 2022

Final Laois free mattress amnesty day set to pass 1,000 mark

Lynda Kiernan

27 Jul 2022 1:23 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

The final mattress amnesty day for 2022 in Laois takes place this weekend.

The free collections of old unwanted mattresses, held by Laois County Council, are expected to pass 1,000 mattresses, when the third amnesty day takes place this Saturday, July 30.

It will be held in the Brand Central Car Park in Rathdowney.

The first event at Portlaoise Rugby Club received over 800 mattresses. However the next event at Pedigree Corner on July 23 only took in 100 mattresses.

A maximum of two mattresses per vehicle is permitted. The free amnesty is for domestic customers only, and mattresses must be clean and dry. The usual fee to drop mattresses at Kyletalesha Landfill is €20 per mattress plus a vehicle charge of at least €5.

Local News

