Final Laois free mattress amnesty day set to pass 1,000 mark
The final mattress amnesty day for 2022 in Laois takes place this weekend.
The free collections of old unwanted mattresses, held by Laois County Council, are expected to pass 1,000 mattresses, when the third amnesty day takes place this Saturday, July 30.
It will be held in the Brand Central Car Park in Rathdowney.
The first event at Portlaoise Rugby Club received over 800 mattresses. However the next event at Pedigree Corner on July 23 only took in 100 mattresses.
A maximum of two mattresses per vehicle is permitted. The free amnesty is for domestic customers only, and mattresses must be clean and dry. The usual fee to drop mattresses at Kyletalesha Landfill is €20 per mattress plus a vehicle charge of at least €5.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.