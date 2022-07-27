Further charges possible for alleged drugs find in Laois

Gardai are considering further charges in relation to alleged drug possession at Rathdowney, Portlaoise District Court has heard.
Grzegorz Kawalec, 33, of Corcoran’s Public House, The Square, Rathdowney was charged with possession of cannabis at his address on March 22 last.
Sgt Michael Tarpey said gardai believed the cannabis was worth €3,600 but the substance was sent for tests and they were waiting for a certificate of analysis.
Sgt Tarpey said further charges may arise depending on the results of the analysis.
Judge Andrew Cody adjourned the case to Portlaoise District Court on October 13.
