Gardai issue appeal over missing teenager

Ciaran Brennan
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing a teenager who is missing from Carlow.
17-year-old Ciaran Brennan is missing from the Tullow area of Co Carlow since Tuesday, July 26.
Ciaran is described as being 5’11” in height, of a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Ciaran was wearing a navy blue North Face tracksuit. Ciaran is known to frequent Dublin City Centre.
Anyone with information in relation to Ciaran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
