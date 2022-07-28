WATCH: Two Kelly buses supporting Laois Ladies Gaelic team at Croke Park final

Ahead of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship Final on Sunday next are Aimee Kelly of Laois and Roisin Murphy of Wexford at Croke Park. Pic: Sportsfile.
Aimee Kelly was in Croke Park during the week for a photocall ahead of the Laois Ladies Gaelic Football Intermediate Final in GAA HQ on Sunday, August 31. She took some time out to give her views on the game against Wexford and the support for the long-awaited return to LGFA finals day in Dublin.
