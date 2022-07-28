'Rural revolt following this repugnant' emissions deal rails Laois Offaly representative

The 25% emissions reductions target for agriculture is the triumph of a "brutal ideological agenda over common sense" and farming, according to Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan who has condemned the deal.

Dep Nolan was speaking after all three Government parties signed off on a Cabinet memo calling for the implementation of the 25% cut by 2030.

“Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens have sown the seeds of a massive rural revolt following this repugnant agreement,” Deputy Nolan said.

She continued: “The target level that has been agreed is without a shadow of doubt absolutely toxic and inflammatory. It is will introduce massive levels of destabilisation into a sector that has already moved heaven and earth to find ways of effectively engaging with responsible methods of carbon mitigation."

The harsh critic of the Government on many fronts felt a communities will fight back.

“It is now crystal clear that Government has been captured hook line and sinker by a fundamentalist Green ideology that has no familiarity with, or interest in, the plain facts of agricultural, trading, and farming realities. Rural Ireland is now in the grip of a cabal of eco-extremists; but they have a rude awakening coming to them if they think we and the farming communities are going to let them destroy us without one hell of a fight," concluded Deputy Nolan.