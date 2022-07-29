Death Notices for Laois - Friday, July 29, 2022

Florence Phelan - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, July 28 of Florence (Florrie) Phelan, (née Coffey). St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath, Co. Laois.

In the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Nursing Unit Mountmellick, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her children Josephine, Michael, Morris, Martin, Bernard, Hilary, Caroline, Paul and Gearoid, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath this Friday evening from 6.0'clock with Rosary at 8.0' clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath for Requiem Mass at 11.0'clock, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Loretta Moran - Ballylinan

The death took place on Thursday, July 28 of Loretta Moran (née O'Hara), Ballinagar, Ballylinan, Laois, R14 K579 / Carlow / Athy, Kildare. Formerly of 79 St. Killian's Crescent, Carlow.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Aisling, Caragh, Georgina, Robert and Marc, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Friday evening (July 29th) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Br Michael Murphy (Aubrey)

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 26 of Br. Michael Murphy (Aubrey), De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and late of Newmarket, Co. Cork. July 26th. 2022. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget and his sister Maureen. Greatly missed by his sister Gobnait, brother Declan, sister in law, brothers in law, wider family circle, friends, past pupils, by his confreres in religion and the staff of Miguel House Castletown.

Reposing in the De La Salle Monastery Castletown this Thursday (July 28th) with evening prayer at 7 pm. Funeral Mass and liturgy this Friday (July 29th) at 2.00 pm. with burial immediately afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery.

if you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family you may do so in the Section below marked 'condolences'. The funeral Mass will be streamed online via the following Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89792599470?pwd=bXJuR2poRUZ0Y0dPMk1QV2VUZVZxdz09 Link ID: 897 9259 9470 Passcode: 267300

Fr James (Jim) Bermingham - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, July 26 of Fr. James (Jim) Bermingham, St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, County Wicklow and formerly Rialto, Dublin, Ogoja diocese (Nigeria), Archdiocese of Lagos (Nigeria), Rome and "Golden Lane," Woodbrook, Portarlington County Laois.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Maisie and brother Myles. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Patrick, sisters Lil, Bernie and Kathleen, sister-in-law Josephine, his adoring niece Deirdre and her husband Charlie and their family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and his society family.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Thursday evening from 6:30pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11:20am arriving St Paul's Church, Emo (eircode R32 RYI6) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Fr James's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector Current HSE Guidelines in place during the funeral, please.

Margaret Grant - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, July 24 of Margaret Grant (nee Maguire), of Ballagh, Errill, Co. Laois.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her cherished husband Jim, siblings Mary (Dooley), Paddy, Jack and baby Thomas. Margaret will be forever loved and sadly missed by her children Sheila (Price), Catherine (Caygill), Mairead and James. Her son-in-law Dave and late Ian, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth. Her grandchildren Tom, Sarah, Tanya and Emma. Her sister Teasy (Robinson), brothers Peter and Joe, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Margaret was a loving wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt and sister-in-law. She will be forever remembered and greatly missed by all her family.

Reposing at her home (Ballagh) (R32 D5H9) on Thursday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in The Church of Our Lady Queen of the Universe, Errill, followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Peter William Meaney - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, July 26 of Peter William Meaney, Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally, Co Laois & formerly of Abbeyleix and Giltown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Daniel, sister in law Sally, cousin Pat, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, on Friday 29th, for 11am requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Two Mile House Cemetery, Naas via Giltown. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Hannah Kealy - Timahoe

The death took place on Sunday, July 24 of Hannah Kealy, Cremorgan, Timahoe, Laois / Kilkenny



Passed away in Temple Street Hospital, Dublin.

Cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Marie and Denis, much loved sister of Ella, treasured granddaughter of Margaret and John (Cahill) & Margaret and Tom (Kealy) and her dog Ruben.

Hannah will be sadly missed by her parents, sister, grandparents, aunts and uncles Sharon, Orlaith, Brian & Kelley, Liz & Stephen, Aisling, and the late Liam (Kealy), cousins Shauna, Eve, Darragh, and Conor, and extended family.

An angel into heaven.

House strictly private please.

Hannah's funeral cortege will arrive at Saint Michael's Church, Timahoe on Thursday for Mass of the Angels at 1pm, followed by Hannah being laid to rest in the parish cemetery.

Those who wish to sympathise with the Family are requested to do so, only after the funeral is concluded in the cemetery. The family greatly appreciate your kindness and assistance at this sad time.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin Children's Hospital Temple Street / donation box at Church.

Eamon Sammon - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, July 25 of Eamon Sammon, The Farm, Coolagh, Clonaslee, Co. Laois.

Died peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Mary (Ciss) and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his many cousins, close neighbours and dear friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12:00 noon in St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee. Eamon's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting county Laois.

Timothy Fitzpatrick - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, July 23 of Timothy (Tim) Fitzpatrick, Mornington, Co. Meath and formerly of Rathdowney, Co. Laois, 23rd July 2022.

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, aged 85 years. Pre-deceased by his parents Tim Snr and Bridget, sister Bab, brothers Seán and Tom. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carol, brothers Pat and Jimmy, extended family and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) on Monday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Star of The Sea Church, Mornington, with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown.

Teresa Breen - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, July 18 of Teresa Breen (née Holohan), Thornberry, Abbeyleix, Laois



Predeceased by her infant son Thomas.Peacefully in the presence of her family at St. James's Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, children Sharon, Joseph, Jenny and Tracy, grandchildren Lauren, Thomas, Evan, Ryan, Haleigh, Jake, Noah, Sam and Kate, sons-in-law Joe, Alan and Anthony, daughter-in-law Amanda, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter and son-in-law's residence Sharon and Joe Mc Evoy Dooary Ballyroan on Monday from 2pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from her residence via Rathmoyle on Tuesday July 26 to the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Carlos (Kyrle) Delaney - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, July 23 of Carlos (Kyrle) Delaney, Ash Trees, Stradbally, Laois.

Peacefully, in the excellent and loving care of the staff in Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted and beloved wife Margaret, daughters Mairéad and Carola, sons Matt and John, brother John, grandchildren Maeve, Conn, Niamh, Seán and Joe, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sons-in-law Frank and Colum, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and his many friends

May Kyrle's Gentle soul Rest in Peace

Kyrle reposed at his residence from 7pm on Saturday evening with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday evening to the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for 7:30pm, Reception Prayers. Requiem Mass on Monday July 25 at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Sophie Morrison - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 22 of Sophie Morrison, Portlaoise, Laois



Late staff member of Odlum Mills, Portarlington. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospital, Shaen. Pre-deceased by her sister Rosemary and brother-in-law Dave (Gordon). She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Margaret and brother-in-law Stewart (Freeman), her friends and neighbours especially the Bergin family.

Funeral Service on Monday at St. Peter's Church of Ireland Church in Portlaoise at 2pm followed by burial in Coolbanagher Churchyard.