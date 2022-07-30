The Dawn to Dusk 2022 7k walk registration page is now open and Sosad are looking for participants!

Credit : SOSAD Ireland
Sosad Laois are asking everyone, young or old, to join us in walking 7kms on Saturday the 10th of September 2022, which is World Suicide Prevention Day.
You can choose when to walk any time between Dawn to Dusk. We have a list of T-shirt collection points available on our registration page. At these locations, you can collect your T-shirt on the day, start your walk, take some photos and get some light refreshments.
Or you can choose to do the walk in your own time and anywhere in Ireland by registering online and choosing the option to receive your T-shirt by post.
Whether you want to challenge yourself, take part in the event as a family, or have a few friends together, your support and participation in our Dawn to Dusk event will help us to keep delivering our life saving service to our community.
Sign up today: https://buff.ly/3coejNM
