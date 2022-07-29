Woman jailed for robbing man she had offered sex to in Portlaoise

A woman who robbed a man she had offered sex in Portlaoise was jailed for two months.

Margaret Connors, 37, with no fixed abode, admitted robbing the man of €40 at Coliseum Lane, Lyster Square, Portlaoise on October 24, 2021.

Sgt Sean Keane said a man approached gardai and said “a female dragged him down the alley saying she would have sex with him for money.” When she got him down the lane a man “hit him in the face” and the woman took €40 from his pocket, he added. Sgt Keane said the woman has 126 previous convictions.

Barrister Aine Rushe said the woman had two children and had an abusive partner. She lost a leg in a crash and had developed addiction issues. “She does have a number of mental health issues as well,” said Ms Rushe.

She pointed out that the offence was committed with another person and she claimed this other individual was the main culprit.

Addressing the court via video link from prison, Ms Connors told the court, “I got a sentence of two years yesterday.”

Judge Andrew Cody convicted the woman to two months in prison to be served from the date of the court appearance.