Inmate in Portlaoise claims assault ordered

An inmate was given a further two months in prison for an assault he claimed was ordered by someone else.

Appearing from prison by videolink, Christopher McCarthy, 33, 55 Sheehane, Roscrea, Co Tipperary admitted assaulting fellow inmate Faisal Ellahi at the MIdlands Prison on August 21 last year.

Sgt Sean Keane said the injured party was on the phone in the recreation room of C Division when the defendant began striking him on the back of the head. When the injured party turned he was stuck again into the face. Sgt Keane said the defendant has 145 previous convictions.

Mr McCarthy, who chose to represent himself, said “I was pressured into something that I didn’t want to do.”

He told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court that “if I didn’t do it I was going to be assaulted.”

Judge Andrew Cody said “I am going to impose a sentence of two months and that will start today.”