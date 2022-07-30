Disability bay in Laois town is cost dependent

The council is to consider installing an invalid parking bay at Stradbally pharmacy.
It follows a request from Cllr Paschal McEvoy who asked for invalid car parking space outside in a motion at the latest Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.
In response, Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh the council would obtain a quotation for these works. If the cost is comparable to previous similar completed works, we should be able to proceed with these works.”
