Laois takes responsibility for estate named after GAA legend built by Carlow council

A housing estate in Graiguecullen looks set to be taken in charge by Laois authorities despite the fact it was built by its Carlow local authority counterpart.

Cllr Ben Brennan had asked that Laois County Council give an update on Tommy Murphy Park estate which is named after a great Laois footballer from the town.

In a written reply Director of Services Angela McEvoy, said the estate would be advertised to be taken in charge by the Roads Department by the end of June.

While he welcomed the progress, Cllr Padraig Fleming pointed out that the estate was built by Carlow and it should be their responsibility.

The Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District councillors had previously expressed their anger in 2021 when it emerged that Laois was in the process of taking responsibility for street lights, road maintenance etc.

They felt Carlow County Council was not contributing even though residents were housed their by the Carlow Council.

The estate straddles the administrative border between Carlow and Laois. It has been built for many years.