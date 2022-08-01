IN PICTURES: Return of victorious Laois Ladies All Ireland Intermediate team

The victorious Laois Ladies All Ireland Intermediate champions returned back to Laois last night to a rapturous welcome.
The team were welcomed at the Killeshin Hotel by supporters thrilled at their great win over Wexford in Croke Park.
Photographer Denis Byrne was there to capture the moment.
The official homecoming reception takes place at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise this Monday lunchtime.
Click Next to see more photographs.
