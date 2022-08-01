Landmark pub on Laois Offaly border makes top dollar after bidding battle

Historic pub sells for well above asking price
A historic Offaly pub has sold for well above its asking price after a bidding battle at an on line auction.
Dempsey's Pub in Cadamstown went under the hammer with an asking price of €90,000 last week but three bidders drove the eventual selling price into six figures.
With the three bidders going head to head, the pub eventually sold for €111,000.
It also comes with a three bedroom residential accommodation overhead.
