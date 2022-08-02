Magic Mo tops Ladies Gaelic football chart with two other Laois aces in top ten

Laois Gaelic football star forward Mo Nerney is in pole position to land the 2022 ZuCar Golden Boot award but she could yet be caught by Fermanagh star Eimear Smyth.

Laois ace Nerney took her 2022 TG4 Championship haul to 5-31 by notching 1-5 in the Intermediate Final victory over Wexford at Croke Park. Indeed, she is one of three Laois players in the top ten scorers across the three grades of Ladies football.

Erone Fitzpatrick, who was player of the month for June, is in 6th while Emma Lawlor is in tenth spot.

In second place is Kerry’s Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who moved on to 4-24 after scoring 1-2 in the Senior Final loss to Meath.

In third is Smyth, the Fermanagh sharp-shooter who will start the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final replay on Saturday, August 13, on 5-20.

That total of 35 points from the All-Ireland series is 11 short of Nerney’s 46 but Smyth is a scoring machine and she can’t be discounted after scoring 1-3 in the drawn match with Antrim.

Current top 10 below link: