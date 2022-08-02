Four people charged with burglary at a house in Laois

Four people have been charged with burglary at a house in Portlaoise last month.

Sgt Sean Keane said gardai discovered the four in a house in Carmody Way on June 23 last and contacted the owner. “She said nobody had permission to be in the house.”

Glen Conroy, 34, 21 The Park, Balbriggan Road, Skerries, Dublin was charged with burglary and possession of articles at the property. Thomas Gaffney, 27, 11 Mourne View, Skerries, Dublin is charged with burglary and possession of articles.

Frances O’Brien, 26, 59 Hillview Drive, Knockmay, Portlaoise is charged with burglary, possession of articles and assault.Tiffany O’Brien, 23, 59 Hillview Drive, Knockmay, Portlaoise is charged with possession of articles, burglary and possession of cannabis at Portlaoise Garda Station arising from the same incident.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick expressed concerns about social media posts and Facebook messages by the alleged injured party in relation to the matter.

Judge Andrew Cody warned against any such posts in relation to matters before the court. He said if people thrash out issues on social media “it may well be treated as contempt of court.”

Judge Cody ordered disclosure and put all of the cases back to October 27 in order for pleas or a date for hearing.