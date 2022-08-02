Search

02 Aug 2022

Laois tree blocking driver vision 'will have to go'

Laois tree blocking driver vision 'will have to go'

File photo

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

02 Aug 2022 6:23 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois councillor quoted an old Jim Reeves song in urging the chopping down of a roadside tree that he says is completely blocking driver vision.

The tree is at a spot where drivers are speeding said Cllr Ollie Clooney. 

"As the song says, he'll have to go, and this will have to go," he said about the offending tree which is at Harvey's Cross, Kilermogh in the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District of Laois.

He tabled a motion asking Laois County Council to "implement safety measures" at the junction.

"Driving from Kilermogh, there is no view whatsoever. You have to be in the middle of the road to see the traffic. They all speed

there. It is an accident waiting to happen," Cllr Clooney said.

Roadworks starting on busy roundabout into Portlaoise

His motion tabled at the district's July meeting was supported by Cllr John King.

"We have to prevent accidents. Safety is the way forward," he said.

Laois County Council has agreed to send an engineer to meet Cllr Clooney on site and inspect the driver sightlines.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media