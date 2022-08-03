IN PICTURES: Knock out styles at Laois school debs

The Leaving Cert class at Knockbeg College really turned on the style for the 2022 debs.
Photographer Alf Harvey went along to the school near the Kildare, Carlow borders to capture the students and their partners on camera for the Leinster Express / Laois Live before they headed off on their big night. Tap NEXT or the ARROW to see more pictures.
