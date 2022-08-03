Search

03 Aug 2022

Woman accused of bringing drugs into Midlands Prison in Laois

Woman accused of bringing drugs into Midlands Prison in Laois

Reporter:

Express Reporter

03 Aug 2022 10:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A woman has appeared before Portlaoise District Court charged with bringing drugs into the Midlands Prison.

Anita Scott, 35, of Clonad, Portlaoise is charged with possession of drugs and conveying drugs into prison on July 9 last.

The charges relate to €40 of tablets, €240 of cannabis, €120 cannabis and cannabis valued at €220.
Solicitor Josphine Fitzpatrick said all of the charges arose from a single event.

Sgt Sean Keane said the case was listed for summary disposal meaning it could be dealt with in the District Court.

However, Judge Andrew Cody said “this relates to possession with intent to supply.” Due to the serious nature of the charge, he said he needed time to consider whether he could accept jurisdiction.


He put the case back to Portlaoise District Court on October 20 to determine jurisdiction.

Local News

