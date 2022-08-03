Man intoxicated in Laois town after mixing alcohol and medication

A chef who became highly intoxicated when he mixed alcohol and medication was told he would avoid a conviction if he paid €250 to charity.

Gary Kane, 25, of 51 Station Court, Station Road, Portarlington admitted to being intoxicated and abusive at Station Court on July 12 last.

Sgt Sean Keane said gardai observed the defendant at 7.25pm “highly intoxicated” and unsteady on his feet on the footpath.

The man, who has no previous convictions, was shouting and roaring, said Sgt Keane.

The defendant, who represented himself in court, was asked if he worked by Judge Andrew Cody.

He said: “I work at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge. I am a chef.”

Explaining his behaviour on the day, the defendant said: “I just mixed alcohol with new medication and it didn’t go well.”

Noting the fact that the man had no previous convictions, Judge Cody, who said he knew the chef’s place of work, suggested a donation to Little Blue Heroes.

“It is a garda charity for young people, for children,” he explained.

Judge Cody told the defendant that if he pays €250 donation to the Little Blue Heroes charity before October 20 he would strike out the proceedings.