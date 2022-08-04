IN PICTURES: Fantastic fundraising in Laois raises huge sum for hospice care

An incredible €41,010 is the total raised for hospice care by the organisers of the Fisherstown Tractor and Truck Run committee in Laois.

The money for Laois Hospice was raised as a result of the event which took place on Sunday, July 3 2022. The organisers were delighted to officially present the funds to Laois Hospice at a recent event in the Final Furlong in Ballybrittas.

The Committee issued a statement of thanks to all concerned.

Paddy Flynn, spoke on behalf of the Fisherstown Tractor and Truck Run committee.

"Fisherstown tractor and truck run would like to take this opportunity to thank most sincerely the McNamara, Corcoran and O’Halloran family for the use of their land on which our 14th run took place.

"We would also like to thank all our committee members, stewards, motorcyclists, the different groups that supplied us with barriers, toilets and lighting. We wish to thank our health and safety team and our first aid team.

"A massive thanks to all businesses near and far for donating spot prizes and sponsorship. In 2019 we raised €26,510 and unfortunately due to covid we were unable to run in 2020 and 2021. However, this year we came back bigger and better than ever and raised the sum of €41,010.

"We are so proud to be able to donate this sum in its entirety to such a worthy cause as Laois hospice. Through your support and generosity you helped us reach this enormous sum. Please understand that your support and generosity is received by our committee with immense gratitude.

"Thank you once again to any person who supported our run in every way imaginable.

"Finally we would like to thank the staff and owners of The Final Furlong for supplying such an excellent venue and all the hard work they put in," he said.

Vehicles gathered at the The Final Furlong on July 3 for the run where the participants will return to later in the day. An An auction and raffle was also held.

Local hero and All-Start Laois goal-keeper, Matt Byron came out of retirement for penalty shoot out with the kids. There were also a couple of matches on the day.

There was local music into the evening from local musicians.