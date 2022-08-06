Traffic fears at rural Laois primary school
Traffic calming has been requested outside a rural Laois primary school near where four roads join.
Clonaghadoo National School is between Mountmellick and Killeigh.
There is a "serious junction" there says a local councillor.
Cllr Seamus McDonald alerted Laois County Council to the issue, at the July meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.
"This a very serious junction. There is a church right at the junction as is the school. Four roads meet. There are three families on the Cappalug road with children," he said.
His motions asks the council to install traffic calming on the Cappalug Road.
Officials from the roads department will now meet him on site to identify issues, and will propose safety improfement works as required.
