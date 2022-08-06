Agricultural emissions target puts family farm model at risk says Laois Macra President John Keane

Macra na Feirme National President John Keane has said that the 25% reduction in sectoral emissions for the agriculture sector between now and 2030 puts Ireland’s farm family model at risk.

“An agreement has been reached without any plans in place as to how farmers can deliver this target. Macra na Feirme has not seen any governmental economic impact assessment outlining how a reduction of 25% will affect the rural economy and the individual family farms that will be expected to deliver this target”, said Keane.

The Climate Action Plan states that ‘the special economic and social role of agriculture, including with regard to the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane’ must be taken into account when setting targets and plans.

“Farmers have not seen this detailed in any document regarding the target or the process in agreeing on the target. Farmers can deliver significant emissions reductions in agriculture but can also mitigate emissions in other sectors such as energy and transport, all of which must be reflected in the Agricultural Inventory”, said Keane.

The agriculture sector has approximately 5% of active farmers under 35.

“We now have an arbitrary figure with no agreed science-based pathway to achieving this target that ensures farm viability and allows young people to enter the sector. A detailed plan with substantial funding for its delivery is lacking and farmers are failing to see the much talked about just transition in action for farm families”, concluded Keane.