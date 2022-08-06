Search

06 Aug 2022

Agricultural emissions target puts family farm model at risk says Laois Macra President John Keane

Agricultural Emissions target puts family farm model at risk says Laois Macra President John Keane

John Keane

Reporter:

Express Reporter

06 Aug 2022 10:23 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Macra na Feirme National President John Keane has said that the 25% reduction in sectoral emissions for the agriculture sector between now and 2030 puts Ireland’s farm family model at risk.

“An agreement has been reached without any plans in place as to how farmers can deliver this target. Macra na Feirme has not seen any governmental economic impact assessment outlining how a reduction of 25% will affect the rural economy and the individual family farms that will be expected to deliver this target”, said Keane. 

The Climate Action Plan states that ‘the special economic and social role of agriculture, including with regard to the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane’ must be taken into account when setting targets and plans.

 “Farmers have not seen this detailed in any document regarding the target or the process in agreeing on the target. Farmers can deliver significant emissions reductions in agriculture but can also mitigate emissions in other sectors such as energy and transport, all of which must be reflected in the Agricultural Inventory”, said Keane. 

The agriculture sector has approximately 5% of active farmers under 35.

“We now have an arbitrary figure with no agreed science-based pathway to achieving this target that ensures farm viability and allows young people to enter the sector. A detailed plan with substantial funding for its delivery is lacking and farmers are failing to see the much talked about just transition in action for farm families”, concluded Keane.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media