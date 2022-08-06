Super support on offer for entertaining live Laois creativity

Artists and others employed or involved in creativity and entertainment in Laois have been given more time to apply for two grants schmes.

Under phase 4 of the Live Performance Support Scheme (LLPPS) funding, Laois County Council Arts Office invites proposals and applications for artistic opportunities.

The Live Performance scheme aims to support employment and wellbeing through the provision of live performances, engaging the services of professional artists, musicians, producers, crew and other staff working in the live commercial arts and culture sectors in Laois.

All events must take place by October 31 2022. Closing date for applications is extended to Friday 12 August. Forms available on Laois.ie Further details from the Laois Arts Office at artsoff@laoiscoco.ie

Funding is also on the table to support Culture Night events in Laois on Friday, September 23.

The council's Laois Arts Office invites artists and communities and venues to help create an evening of open, free access to exhibitions, cultural spaces, performances, workshops, games and other cultural pursuits.

The council says events can range from storytelling, cultural walks, poetry readings, open-mic, exhibitions, concerts, film screenings, dance performances, parades, all of which reflect the vibrancy and diversity of culture in Laois.

Applications can be made with description of event, location, time, and a photo if possible. Grants from €200 to €500

The closing date for applications has been extended to Friday 12 August.

Forms available on www.Laois.ie

Further details from the Laois Arts Office at artsoff@laoiscoco.ie