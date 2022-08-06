Ukrainian refugees in Laois say a farewell and thanks to Siopa Fáilte in Portlaoise

Ukrainian refugees living in Laois organised a farewell catering event to say thanks to the people who have helped them in the county since they were forced to flee the Russian invasion.

The event was held at the closing of a ‘Zero Cost Shop’ named ‘Siopa Fáilte’ for Ukrainian people living in Laois, on Saturday 30th July 2022. The zero-cost shop which opened on Saturday, April 9, contained items kindly donated by the people of Laois and all were available free of charge to the Ukraine refugee community living in Laois.

A whole host of Ukrainian refugees living in Laois met to organise the farewell event, spearheaded by Oksana Bereza from Kyiv and Svetlana Zhybak from Ivano Frankivsh in Ukraine. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Oksana spoke about the event.

"We organised this farewell to say a big thank you to the Irish community, particularly those from Laois for welcoming us, for supporting us and for caring for us," commented Oskana.

Karen McHugh, Chairperson of Laois Integration Network said that she and all the LIN Committee and volunteers who worked in the shop were, on the one hand sad to see it close but also happy that the need for the shop has reduced over the last few weeks as Ukrainian refugees living in Laois no longer need this free assistance. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

"The members of Laois Integration committee and volunteers in the shop have worked so hard since April in ensuring a welcome for all Ukrainian refugees arriving to Laois. We have, however noticed over the past few weeks that the numbers coming into the shop has reduced significantly.

"This is due to Ukrainians receiving financial assistance or jobs as well as a reduction in numbers coming to Laois, therefore our shop is no longer needed. Additionally, the shop was kindly donated to us for free from Laois businessman Ger Mulhall for three months. We are so grateful to Ger Mulhall, owner of Supervalu in Portlaoise, for his kindness and generosity, and we recognise that this is a business premises. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

"It is however, with a heavy heart that we are closing, as we have not only provided clothes, food, bikes and baby equipment, etc.. for Ukrainian refugees, but we have also developed deep friendships and relationships. Our shop might be closing but our work will continue. We hope to continue this social interaction and any help we can provide, once we find a suitable drop-in service in Portlaoise over the coming weeks.

"We sincerely thank all those who helped with the opening of the shop and who volunteered in the shop over the last few months. Finally, we are so grateful for the donations given to us by the Laois Community, all of which have made such a difference to the Ukrainian refugees’, commented Ms McHugh. more below picture.

She concluded by saying that social and helpful interaction will continue with Ukrainian refugees and anyone who wishes to help with donations can do so through the LIN Credit Union account.

Donations can be made directly to Laois Integration Network Credit Union account.

Account Name: Laois Integration Network; IBAN: IE62POCO99211710968699 BIC: POCOIE21

Laois Integration Network (LIN) is a community organisation in Laois that promotes cultural diversity and effective integration throughout the County of Laois. It was established in February 2016, initially under the auspices of Doras Syrian Resettlement Project and since June 2016 as a separate entity comprising local voluntary and statutory organisations as well as individuals from Irish and migrant and diverse communities throughout Laois.