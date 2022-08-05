Electric Picnic announce final line-up countdown

The main line-up so far for Electric Picnic 2022
Electric Picnic has announced just when they will reveal the full line-up of performers for the 2022 festival.
With just four weeks to go to the already sold-out and long awaited return of Electric Picnic in Laois, Festival Republic confirmed to fans on Friday evening, August 5 when they will announce the final wave of acts.
"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT NEXT FRIDAY
Only less than a month to go, it's only a matter of weeks. We've been announcing lots of exciting line ups for MindField, Ah Hear Now!, Anachronica, The Theatre Casa Bacardí, and Transmission, but we reckon its time for the big one. Keep an eye out next Friday, August 12th for the next BIG announcement!✨"
They are also selling the last few spaces in the glamping campsites.
"Don't Miss Out on Boutique Camping. There are now, very limited spaces left for Pink Moon, Silver and Harvest Moon Camping options. Don't miss out on making your EP camping experience as comfortable and stress free as possible! "
Early entry passes are also on sale via the Electric Picnic website, for campers who want to get set up on Thursday ahead of the rush.
The festival takes place in Laois at the Cosby estate in Stradbally from September 2 to 4. It will have the biggest capacity ever at 70,000 tickets. Headliners so far include Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala, Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, Picture This and Snow Patrol.
Colm Keady-Tabbal and Aisling-Ór Ní Aodha at Bearings 2022, Ballyroan, Co. Laois Photo supplied by Deborah Corcoran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.