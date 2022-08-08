Suspected drug driver arrested near Portlaoise

Gardai arrested a suspected drug driver after spotting a car being driven erratically near Portlaoise at the weekend.
The vehicle was stopped by members of Laois Roads Policing Unit at Cappakeel outside Portlaoise on Saturday evening.
The driver tested positive for cannabis in a roadside drug test.
Gardai said court proceedings have now commenced against the driver.
