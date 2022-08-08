Plans refused for 21 houses in Laois

Plans to construct 21 houses as part of an estate have been refused by Laois County Council.
Droughill Builders had applied for permission to complete an existing housing development by building ten two storey detached, eight semi-detached and three two strorey terraced houses in Portarlington.
The application stated that the builders wanted: “to construct 10 no detached two storey houses, 8 no semi-detached two storey houses, 3 no two storey terrace houses and all associated works. This proposed development will allow for completion of housing development granted permission under planning reference numbers 06/1197 and 18/280.”
The application for the development at Derryounce, Edenderry Road, Portarlington was lodged with the council in October 2021. However, the council rejected the plans and refused planning permission this week.
