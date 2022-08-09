Facilities closed at Laois Heritage site

Credit: Emo Court and Parklands
There are no toilet facilities available today at Emo Court and Parklands as Irish Water carries out work in the village.
A spokeswoman said they have had to close the tearooms and toilets as there is no water supply. However, the main car park is open today.
Irish water is carrying out scheduled works in Emo Village and it is hoped normal services can resume at Emo Court and Parklands on Wednesday.
Irish Water stated that these works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.
They stated that the essential works may cause supply disruptions to Emo and surrounding areas. A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the works.
The works are due to be completed by 2pm today but water users may not have their supply fully restored for another three hours. Updates on the progress of the work can be found on the Irish Water website.
