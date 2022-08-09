Search

09 Aug 2022

Laois college launches umbrella multiple scholarships brochure

Peaches Williams and Rebecca Moran helping principal Noel Daly launch the scholarship brochure.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Aug 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois college has put all 10 of its scholarships into one brochure for students.

Portlaoise College has launched its Recognising Student Excellence Programme this summer, in its efforts to help each student achieve their goals. 

The scholarships cover both academic and extra-curricular activities.

They are: Incoming 1st Year Scholarship, TY Scholarship, STAR Awards (Each Term), Excellence in Sports Scholarship, Music Scholarship, Gaeltacht Scholarships, French/German Scholarships, 3rd Level Bursary, Annual Excellence Awards, Portlaoise Institute Scholarship (LCA Students).

The college also works with Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin and Dublin City University to offer students scholarships to partake in these universities' prestigious summer schools.  

The principal is Noel Daly.

“At Portlaoise College, we firmly believe that every pupil should make the most of their personal gifts. Our Recognising Student Excellence programme seeks to identify those pupils who excel in their studies and other areas of school life, and offer them the opportunity to pursue their aspirations with the support and guidance of our exceptional staff.

“Our programmes are based upon academic and personal development to ensure that the potential of each student is realised in accordance with their particular abilities and aspirations.  Portlaoise College’s Recognising Student Excellence programme will provide our students with many opportunities and experiences to fulfil their potential.

“Portlaoise College is a school that ensures we uncover every child’s full potential and we nurture all pupils to achieve their best, enabling them to thrive both academically and as young people,” the principal said.

