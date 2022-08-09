Laois winners at Comhaltas All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil, Mullingar 2022

Laois featured prominently and succesfully at the 70th Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar.

The local winners were as follows:

LAOIS

13A Mileoidean / Melodeon (Faoi 12), 3rd Jack Higgins, CCÉ, Camross, Laois

16B Bodhrán (12-15), 1st Taidhg Ó Daltúin, CCÉ, Port Laoise, Laois

17D Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (O18), 1st Mark Vesey, CCÉ, Spink, Laois

19B Foinn Mhalla, Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (12-15), 1st Daniel Aylward, CCÉ, Spink, Laois

19D Foinn Mhalla, Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (O18), 1st Alain Ó Cearúil, CCÉ, Port Laoise, Laois

20A Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (Faoi 12), 3rd Polly Nolan, CCÉ, Camross, Laois

22B Foinn Mhalla, Cruit / Harp Slow Airs (12-15), 2nd Nell Kettle, CCÉ, Port Laoise, Laois

23B Ceol Beirte / Duets (12-15), 2nd Edel Conway, Nell Kettle, CCÉ, Port Laoise/Clonaslee, Laois

23D Ceol Beirte / Duets (O18), 3rd Naoise Kettle, Senan Shorthall, CCÉ, Craobh Seán Ryan /Cam Ros, Laois

24D Ceol Trír / Trios (O18), 3rd David Scott, Ellen Scott, Maeve Scott, CCÉ, Camross, Laois

25D Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (O18), 2nd The Grange, CCÉ, Camross, Laois

2B Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (12-15), 2nd Fionn Connolly, CCÉ, Portarlington, Laois

2D Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (O18, 3rd Noel Stapleton, CCÉ, Craobh Seán Ryan, Cill Chabháin, Laois

33B English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (12-15), 1st Laura Scott, CCÉ, Camross, Laois

39E Píosaí Ceoil Nuacheaptha / Newly Composed Tunes (Aon Aois/Any Age), 2nd Polly Nolan, CCÉ, Camross, Laois

3A Feadóg Mhór / Flute (Faoi 12), 3rd Méabh Dunne, CCÉ, Spink, Laois

40A Rince Céilí Ochtair, Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (Faoi 12), 3rd Cúl na Carraig, CCÉ, Ráithín an Uisce, Laois

40B Rince Céilí Ochtair, Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (12-15), 1st Aisling Kiernan, Emily Traynor, Emma Stapleton, Isabel Delaney, Kate Sheridan, Keira Gorman, Niamh Keogh, Roisin White, CCÉ, Port Laoise, Laois

40C Rince Céilí Ochtair, Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (15-18), 3rd Aisling Mills, Alison Dalton, Aoife Gorman, Emma Killeen, Hannah Guinan, Emma Stapleton, Kate Sheridan Subs. Kirsten White, Jane Foley, Keira Gorman, CCÉ, Port Laoise, Laois

42B Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (12-15), 2nd Ní Bhoghaibh, CCÉ, Port Laoise, Laois

8B Cruit / Irish Harp (12-15), 1st Nell Kettle, CCÉ, Port Laoise, Laois

8C Cruit / Irish Harp (15-18), 3rd Aoibhe Kettle, CCÉ, Craobh Seán Ryan, Cill Chabháin, Laois

Over 500,000 people thronged the streets of Mullingar over the past nine days, while tens of thousands of people attended the special opening by President Michael D Higgins. The town pulsed with Irish rhythm and revelry as age-old traditions were celebrated by new generations and the vibrancy of the Fleadh emanated throughout the streets. Every year, the Fleadh provides a cultural meeting place for those who carry the great traditions of Irish music, song and dance in their hearts.

Joe Connaire, Chairperson of the Fleadh Executive Committee said, “It has been a great privilege to host this fantastic event and showcase Mullingar, Ireland’s Hidden Heartland to a global audience. I would like to thank everyone from the many voluntary groups to the visitors to the people of Mullingar, and I sincerely hope that everybody had a wonderful, safe and happy time in our town and county.”

Pictured above: Daniel Aylward of CCÉ, Spink, Laois, 1st Place All Ireland Winner of the Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs "Paddy Parker Memorial Cup" (12-15 years) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

He continued, “While we had a delay in bringing the Fleadh due to Covid, it was certainly worth the wait! It has been such a pleasure to host the Fleadh this year and we certainly are looking forward to 2023. Memories have been made that will last a lifetime and the legacy of the Fleadh is the increased interest in traditional Irish music, song and dance that will last for generations to come.

Dr Labhrás Ó'Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann said, “‘When Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann commenced in 1951 it was obviously a very small event. In the intervening years the Fleadh has grown to be a Festival of world proportions. It emphasises how our childhood traditions have proposed in the intervening years, and today played a significant role in tourism with over 25% of the 500,0000 attending, coming from out of state.’”

At the core of the Fleadh are the competitions that see traditional musicians, dancers, singers and story tellers of all ages and backgrounds competing at All-Ireland level, following victories at regional competitions.

Pictured above: Laura Scott of CCÉ, Camross, Laois, 1st Place All Ireland Winner for the English Singing (Ladies) “Glenfinn Branch Cup” (12-15 years) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

This year over 5,000 competitors played, sang or danced for All-Ireland titles in 230 competitions. The standards were high and the music more than lived up to the expectations of judges who had a very difficult job choosing winners for each category and competition.

Scoil Éigse, the official summer school organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, ran throughout the week with over 500 Irish and international students of all ages taking part in various music, singing, dancing and Irish language classes.

The first ever All-Ireland Fleadh was held in Mullingar in 1951. It was held in the town again in 1963 and in 2022. Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will return to Mullingar in 2023.